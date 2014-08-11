Venezuela Wrap: Rivas stars for Tachira

Gelmin Rivas was the star in the opening round of the Apertura campaign, netting a hat-trick in Deportivo Tachira's 3-0 win at home to Atletico Venezuela.

Rivas made it 1-0 in the 28th minute before adding two goals in the second half for Daniel Farias' men.

Reigning champions Zamora needed a 90th-minute equaliser to get anything out of their clash at home to Deportivo Lara.

Edgar Perez opened the scoring for the visitors before Javier Lopez made it 1-1 to see Zamora earn a point.

Deportivo La Guaira, Trujillanos, Deportivo Petare, Estudiantes de Merida, Mineros de Guayana and Portuguesa also claimed wins.

Luciano Ursino scored an 86th-minute winner for Deportivo La Guaira, who edged Deportivo Anzoategui 3-2.

Trujillanos started with a 2-1 victory at Aragua thanks to second-half goals from Freddys Arrieta and Maurice Cova.

David Centeno netted a late goal in Deportivo Petare's 1-0 win at Zulia and Over Garcia's first-minute effort was enough for Estudiantes de Merida to edge Caracas 1-0.

Mineros de Guayana overcame Metropolitanos 1-0 and Portuguesa were 1-0 victors at home to Llaneros de Guanare.

Carabobo came from behind to draw 1-1 at Tucanes.