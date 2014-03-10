Venezuela Wrap: Zamora increase advantage

Noel Sanvicente's men struck three times in six second-half minutes to brush past Deportivo Tachira 3-0.



Zamora are four points clear of Caracas, who could only draw, and third-placed Tucanes after seven wins in nine league games this season.



They took their tally of goals to 21 thanks to Juan Falcon, Luis Vargas and Pedro Ramirez at the Estadio Rafael Agustin Tovar.



Falcon scored first on 58 minutes, Vargas four minutes later and Ramirez just moments later.



Caracas were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Mineros de Guayana.



Juan Garcia's 75th-minute goal helped Tucanes draw level on points with Caracas with a 1-0 win at home to Llaneros de Guayana.



Deportivo Lara are unbeaten and fourth after a come-from-behind 3-1 victory at Atletico Venezuela.



Trujillanos battled to a 1-0 win at Carabobo, Deportivo Anzoategui overcame Yaracuyanos 1-0 and Zulia edged Estudiantes de Merida 4-3.



Herlin Cuica scored a second-half brace for the 11th-placed victors.



Aragua and Deportivo La Guaira drew 0-0 and Atletico El Vigia were 2-0 victors at home to Deportivo Petare.