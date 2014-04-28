Venezuela Wrap: Zamora maintain three point lead

Noel Sanvicente's Zamora (35 points) thrashed Carabobo 6-2 on Sunday, but they remain under pressure in their bid to reach the final by finishing top.

Trujillanos (32), Mineros de Guayana (31), Tucanes (30) and Deportivo Tachira (28) were also victors over the weekend.

But Zamora remain in pole position to face Mineros de Guayana, the Apertura champions, after their hammering of Carabobo.

Juan Falcon and John Murillo struck in the opening half-hour for the hosts at the Estadio Rafael Agustin Tovar in Barinas.

Pablo Olivera pulled a goal back for the visitors, but a four-goal, 16-minute blitz to start the second half set up Zamora.

Luis Vargas started the run in the 46th minute before Pedro Ramirez, Murillo and Falcon netted to make it 6-1.

Omar Perdomo scored a consolation goal for the visitors in the 82nd minute.

Trujillanos were similarly impressive in a 5-0 thrashing of Atletico El Vigia.

Freddys Arrieta was the hero with a hat-trick, while Arquimedes Figueroa and James Cabezas struck either side of the treble.

Mineros de Guayana were too good for Atletico Venezuela in a 3-1 win, while Tucanes claimed a 3-1 victory at home to Estudiantes de Merida.

Deportivo Tachira edged to a fourth straight league win by overcoming Caracas 3-2.

Deportivo Anzoategui ended a seven-match winless run in all competitions in style, brushing past Llaneros de Guanare 6-1.

Yohan Cumana, Evelio Hernandez, Oscar Briseno. Rolando Escobar, Jaime Moreno and Manuel Arteaga were on the scoresheet for the victors.

Elsewhere, Yaracuyanos overcame Zulia 2-0, Deportivo La Guaira edged Deportivo Lara 1-0 and Deportivo Petare were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Aragua.