Venezuela Wrap: Zamora, Tachira keep winning

Yoandri Orozco notched a brace for Tachira as they recovered from going behind in just the second minute to win by three goals on Sunday.

The win took Tachira to 14 points in the Venezuelan league table, second behind Zamora, who crushed Atletico El Vigia 4-0.

In San Cristobal on Sunday, Atletico Venezuela stunned the home crowd with a second-minute goal from Luciano Ursino but, after the initial shock, Tachira recovered and eventually equalised 25 minutes later through Wilker Angel.

Orozco put the hosts in front seven minutes into the second half, while Jose Miguel Reyes made it 3-1 just after the hour-mark.

With 10 minutes remaining, Orozco struck his second goal, wrapping up a big win for Tachira, who have not lost in six matches in the Clausura season.

Tachira have a game in hand on Zamora, who stayed out in front overall thanks to a comfortable victory over the bottom club on Saturday.

Juan Falcon, Luis Vargas and Juan Murillo all scored in the first half for Zamora, while Jonathan Espana completed the rout of El Vigia in the 89th minute.

Tucanes sit third in the standings on 13 points after a 2-0 win at Yaracuyanos, while Mineros de Guayana are fourth on goal difference following their 1-0 triumph over Trujillanos.

In other results, Deportivo Petare and Deportivo Lara drew 0-0, Deportivo Anzoategui prevailed 3-2 away to Zulia, Carabobo defeated Deportivo La Guaira 2-0 and Caracas edged out Aragua 3-2.