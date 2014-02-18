Ventura hails Cerci influence at Verona

Cerci put his side in front in the second half on Monday as they secured all three points to move above their opponents into seventh in the table.

It was the former Fiorentina man's 11th Serie A goal of the season and his importance to the side is not lost on Ventura.

"Alessio's a great player with a high technical level," he told Sky Sport Italia. "He's more than the goals and assists.

"He's becoming an integral player for us."

Ventura's half-time team talk inspired Torino as they secured their first win in three Serie A games to put the disappointment of a 2-1 home defeat to Bologna behind them.

Luca Toni put Verona in front from the penalty spot in the first half, but goals from Ciro Immobile, Cerci and Omar El Kaddouri after the break stunned the hosts.