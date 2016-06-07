Ventura named new Italy coach

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has confirmed the appointment of Giampiero Ventura as new national team coach after Euro 2016.

Antonio Conte will leave the post following the side's European Championship campaign in France to join Chelsea and Italy have turned to Ventura as their new man at the helm.

The 68-year-old stepped down as Torino coach after the 2015-16 season and he has now been tasked with the job of steering Italy to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Ventura had been in charge of Torino since June 2011, having previously coached the likes of Bari, Pisa, Verona, Messina, Napoli, Cagliari, Udinese and Sampdoria among others.

Italy have been paired with Spain, Albania, Israel, Macedonia and Liechtenstein in Group G of the 2018 World Cup qualification campaign.

The appointment of Ventura allows Italy to turn their attention to Euro 2016 again, with Belgium awaiting in their Group E opener on June 13. They also face Sweden and Republic of Ireland in the group stages.