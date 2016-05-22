Ventura plays down Italy national job links

Giampiero Ventura has played down claims he will be appointed Antonio Conte's successor as coach of the Italian national team after the upcoming European Championship.

Conte will depart his position to join Premier League outfit Chelsea ahead of the new season, with Torino's Ventura reported to be the frontrunner to get the job.

But, while Ventura accepted he was "pleased" to be linked to the job, he insisted there is "nothing" in the reports.

"I am pleased to be linked with the Italy job, as would any coach," Ventura told Tuttomercatoweb.

"However, there is concretely nothing in it with regards to the national team. We are talking about nothing."