Verheijen blasts Van Gaal over Dutch injuries

Captain Van Persie sustained a groin injury in the Netherlands' 2-0 win against Wales on Wednesday, forced off at half-time in the country's final warm-up game before the FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Having initially recovered from a knee strain that he picked up while in action for Manchester United in March, Van Persie is still expected to be fit for the Netherlands' opening game against defending champions Spain on June 13.

But that has not stopped former Wales assistant Verheijen, who was extremely vocal in his assessment of David Moyes' training methods before the Scotsman was sacked at Old Trafford, criticising Van Gaal for putting his players through double training sessions in the lead up to the showpiece event.

"Holland looked tired & slow last night vs Wales," Verheijen tweeted.

"As expected, muscle injuries start to accumulate after weeks of intensive & double sessions.

"Why are these NT coaches pushing their players so hard after a long season? Their players are still fit but tired. They need freshness!

"Fit but tired players who have to train intensively twice a day will accumulate even more fatigue. Injury risk will increase dramatically."