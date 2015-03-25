Vermaelen returns to Barcelona training

The Belgian defender has been plagued by injuries since arriving from Arsenal in August and is yet to make an appearance for his new club.

Vermaelen arrived at Camp Nou with a hamstring problem sustained at the World Cup, but made a brief return to training in September.

The 29-year-old looked set to to make his first-team bow later that month, but discovered he would require surgery in November.

Vermaelen is now well on the road to recovery from the procedure and was one of 10 players to participate in training on Wednesday, with the rest of the squad away on international duty.