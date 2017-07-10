Verona add Cassano following Cerci arrival
Former Real Madrid, Inter and AC Milan forward Antonio Cassano has joined Verona ahead of the club's return to Serie A.
Verona have confirmed the signing of former Italy international Antonio Cassano, who returns to Serie A after a season out of the game.
Cassano, whose previous clubs include Real Madrid, Inter and AC Milan, did not play at all last season due to a contract dispute with Sampdoria, but joined Verona on undisclosed terms on Monday.
The 34-year-old forward has only hit double figures once in Serie A since the 2008-09 campaign but he gets another chance to shine in the top-flight after Verona's promotion from Serie B.
"Hellas Verona announces that it has completed the signing of the footballer Antonio Cassano," a Verona statement read.
"The forward, after taking his medicals this afternoon, has left for Primiero to join the Gialloblu's pre-season training camp."
Visite mediche e firma del contratto... Ecco le prime emozionanti immagini di in gialloblù!July 10, 2017
Cassano follows Alessio Cerci to Verona after the 29-year-old agreed a reported one-year deal at the club following his release from Atletico Madrid.
