Verona add Cassano following Cerci arrival

Verona have confirmed the signing of former Italy international Antonio Cassano, who returns to Serie A after a season out of the game.

Cassano, whose previous clubs include Real Madrid, Inter and AC Milan, did not play at all last season due to a contract dispute with Sampdoria, but joined Verona on undisclosed terms on Monday.

The 34-year-old forward has only hit double figures once in Serie A since the 2008-09 campaign but he gets another chance to shine in the top-flight after Verona's promotion from Serie B.

"Hellas Verona announces that it has completed the signing of the footballer Antonio Cassano," a Verona statement read.

"The forward, after taking his medicals this afternoon, has left for Primiero to join the Gialloblu's pre-season training camp."

Visite mediche e firma del contratto... Ecco le prime emozionanti immagini di in gialloblù!July 10, 2017

Cassano follows Alessio Cerci to Verona after the 29-year-old agreed a reported one-year deal at the club following his release from Atletico Madrid.