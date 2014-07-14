Verona agree Romulo deal with Fiorentina
Romulo will remain at Verona next season after they agreed a deal with Fiorentina to end their co-ownership of the midfielder.
The 27-year-old moved to Europe in 2011 and made 34 appearances for Fiorentina before moving to the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi ahead of the 2013-14 campaign.
Under Andrea Mandorlini, the Brazilian-born midfielder struck six goals in 32 Serie A appearances as Verona achieved a top-10 finish.
And now, with the new season on the horizon, Verona have agreed a deal that will see them own 100 per cent of Romulo.
"Hellas Verona announces that it has exercised the right of redemption, outright, for Romulo from Fiorentina," read a statement on Verona's official website.
Romulo is the second player Verona have purchased outright during the close-season, but it remains to be seen whether Juan Manuel Iturbe remains at the club with the likes of Juventus rumoured to be interested in him.
