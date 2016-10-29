Verratti could leave PSG, warns agent

Marco Verratti's agent has warned the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder could leave the Ligue 1 champions if he continues to be the subject of attacks from the French media.

Verratti has been in the spotlight this season, especially after a reported bust-up with PSG coach Unai Emery last week.

The 23-year-old Italy international appeared to react angrily to being substituted in the 59th minute of PSG's goalless draw with Marseille, exchanging words with Emery.

While Verratti is determined to deliver more silverware to the French capital, a move could be on the cards amid interested from Serie A duo Juventus and AC Milan.

"Verratti wants to win at PSG," Donati Di Campli told Rai Sport.

"However, if these attacks from the French media continue then Marco will evaluate his position and will probably leave Paris."

Verratti played an hour on Friday, before being replaced by Adrien Rabiot in PSG's 1-0 win at Lille.