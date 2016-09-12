Verratti: PSG must improve in the Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain's main aim this season is to go further in the Champions League, according to midfielder Marco Verratti.

The French champions have reached the quarter-finals of the competition in each of the last four years, but they have not progressed to the last four since 1994-95.

PSG begin their European campaign at home to Arsenal on Tuesday, and Verratti is hoping to see his side get off to a good start against their Premier League visitors.

"We all have the same goal - our goal is the Champions League," he told a news conference ahead of the game. "We must go further than last year and work hard.

"Arsenal are a good team that are used to playing in the Champions League. We are motivated. We are happy to play against a great team in our stadium and in front of our public."

And Verratti also insisted he is happy to be part of Unai Emery's PSG team, regardless of what role he is given within the side.

Italy boss Giampiero Ventura recently claimed the 23-year-old was frustrated at being deployed in an unfamiliar more advanced position, but Verratti claimed that is not the case.

"I feel good when I play, my position on the pitch is not important," he said.