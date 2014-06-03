Verratti ready to play any role for Italy

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder made the cut for Italy's final 23-man squad and with Riccardo Montolivo ruled out through injury, Verratti could see more time on the pitch.

Verratti is yet to make a competitive appearance for the national side, with all five of his caps coming in friendlies, but he has belief that he can play whatever role Prandelli asks him.

"I have been changing position in the midfield within the last three years," said the 21-year-old.

"Nowadays football midfielders are much more technical. I love playing in different roles.

"In the last two years I have been playing more as a playmaker rather than behind the two strikers.

"I would be happy also to play with Andrea Pirlo, it is difficult to play with him and feel bad about it."

Verratti also expressed his disappointment for those players that were cut from the provisional 30-man squad, especially Montolivo who suffered a fractured tibia against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

"I am really sorry for the injury which happened to (Riccardo) Montolivo," he added.

"We are all professionals and if I were in his shoes I would be very sad.

"It is a very bad thing that shocked all of us.

"(Also) Giuseppe (Rossi) has been very unlucky, and I can feel his disappointment of not being part of the squad."