Versatile Dier happy to play anywhere, insists Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has no doubt that Eric Dier is content to play in whichever positions he is selected, having been utilised in a variety of roles this season.

Dier was part of a three-man defence for Wednesday's 3-0 home win over Hull City, during a week in which Pochettino has dismissed reported interest in the England star from Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

It was suggested to Pochettino that Dier might be best served playing in one position, but the Spurs boss defended the way he has managed the 22-year-old, who he sees as a future club captain.

"I never hear from him that he wasn't happy when we was playing [him] like a midfielder, centre-back, full-back, he never come to say to me, 'I'm not happy to play in that position'," said Pochettino ahead of Sunday's visit of Burnley in the Premier League.

"He's 22 years old, he's a player that arrived as a 19-year-old here and after two-and-a-half years, every season he's playing more than 40 games.

"I think this season we've played 16 games in Premier League, he was in the starting XI 14 times.

"We'll see in the future in which position he can give his best football, but for me it's a player that can play a centre-back, a midfielder, sometimes like a full-back.

"The most important thing for the young players is to be in the starting XI and play and try to improve with regular, consistent games.

"Can he be captain here one day? Why not? Of course he's a very good prospect, I think he's a talented player and we are really happy with him. Why not one day?"

Pochettino also confirmed Mouse Dembele (foot) and Vincent Janssen (ankle) will be assessed on Saturday.