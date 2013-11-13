Versatile Santon happy to switch position
Newcastle United defender Davide Santon is willing to switch position to alleviate Alan Pardew's concerns.
The Newcastle manager will be forced into a reshuffle at the back for their clash with Norwich City after the international break following Mathieu Debuchy's suspension.
Right-back Debuchy will miss the match after picking up five yellow cards in his first 11 Premier League matches.
The omission will be a blow to Newcastle, given their impressive recent form, but Santon has said that he is happy to switch flanks to fill the void.
"I can play right-back," Santon told The Shields Gazette. "I prefer left-back but I know I have to improve my left foot. When I play left-back I can go left to right.
"When I play right-back and try to go inside it is a little bit more difficult but I enjoy both.
"If the manager needs me to play right-back I am here to play where he wants me."
Having picked up surprise wins over Chelsea and Tottenham in their previous two fixtures, Pardew's men currently sit ninth in the table.
