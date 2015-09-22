Vertonghen backs 'unlucky' Kane

Struggling Tottenham striker Harry Kane is no one-season wonder, according to team-mate Jan Vertonghen.

The England international is still yet to find the net for his club this season, including in over 500 Premier League minutes.

Coming off a campaign during which he scored 21 league goals, Kane's struggles mirror his team's – with Mauricio Pochettino's men ninth in the Premier League table.

Vertonghen backed Kane to turn his fortunes around and believes it is only a matter of time for the 22-year-old.

"He has just been a bit unlucky. He scored for England and in the training sessions he has been doing very well, so the goals will come," he said.

"He's not a guy who will just have one good season and then you never see him again. He has the qualities to perform and the goals will come eventually."

Vertonghen is optimistic about Tottenham's future after their much-needed win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

A second-half goal from Son Heung-min was enough to give Spurs just their second win of the league season and Vertonghen said he was excited about what the future held.

"We looked very solid for 90 minutes, we played well at the start of the season but we weren't that focused at the end of the games," the defender said ahead of Wednesday's League Cup clash against Arsenal.

"But things are looking very good. We have great young players and a good mix, so there are great things for the team if we can keep working like this.

"It looks very good for the future."