Vertonghen denies Spurs row with Villas-Boas

Villas-Boas' side have failed to win their last three Premier League matches, their most recent outing seeing them thrashed 6-0 at Manchester City on Sunday.

The Portuguese claimed to be "ashamed" of the result afterwards, with subsequent media reports claiming his job at White Hart Lane could under threat as a result of the crushing scoreline.

Despite their humbling at the Etihad Stadium, Belgium international Vertonghen believes the players need to accept their share of the blame.

Asked if there was a problem between the players and Villas-Boas, he said: "Absolutely not. There are also no troubles between (individual) players.

"This (defeat) was painful. Also the way we lost. I've the feeling I want to play this game again.

"Not only the defence was to blame, the whole organisation wasn't there. The manager tries to make the right choices. Sometimes the choices turn out to be good, sometimes not."

Spurs take on Tromso in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday before hosting Manchester United on Sunday, with Vertonghen eager to make amends for the City defeat.

"We can solve the problem. We will talk and bounce back on Sunday against Manchester United," he added.

"It is a good thing we play Manchester United next (in the league)."