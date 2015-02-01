Vertonghen excited by Tottenham's form

Tottenham continued their impressive Premier League form on Saturday with a 3-0 win at West Brom.

The London outfit have only lost one of their past nine league fixtures to sit fifth in the table, two points outside the fourth and final UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

Tottenham also booked a showdown with Chelsea in the League Cup final at Wembley during the week, while Mauricio Pochettino's men are preparing for their Europa League round of 32 tie against Fiorentina.

"It is very exciting times," said Vertonghen on Saturday.

"It’s a shame we are out of the FA Cup as we wanted to keep active in four competitions but we're still in the Europa League.

"We have big games coming up in February and obviously [the League Cup final] on the 1st of March but we have a lot of games to win before we go there."

Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane were both on target at The Hawthorns.

Kane bagged a brace to take his season tally to 20 goals in all competitions, while Eriksen opened the scoring with a superb free-kick.

Vertonghen said the duo are crucial to Tottenham's hopes heading into the business end of the 2014-15 campaign.

"Just beforehand, I said to Danny Rose, 'If he [Eriksen] scores this again, it's unbelievable'. And he did it again," Vertonghen added.

"He deserves it. He practices those every day and you can see that it has paid off.

"Harry is another one that deserves it. He keeps working hard in training, he keeps showing the right mentality, and you saw that again today.