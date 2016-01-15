Vertonghen frustrated by Leicester tactics
Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen was frustrated by Leicester City's tactics but has conceded they work.
Jan Vertonghen has bemoaned Leicester City's direct tactics, but conceded they are effective following Wednesday's loss.
Vertonghen and his Tottenham team-mates came undone against Leicester in a 1-0 loss courtesy of a late header from Robert Huth at White Hart Lane.
It was the second time in three days Tottenham took on Leicester after the two played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the FA Cup on Sunday.
Leicester rank second in the Premier League for long passes, with only West Brom having played more and Vertonghen said: "Everyone knows what their qualities are. It’s frustrating but they prepare well.
"They play the ball up to their strikers and are good from set-pieces. They play that game very well."
The result leaves Tottenham in fourth position, seven points off Arsenal and Leicester at the top ahead of Saturday's home fixture against Sunderland.
