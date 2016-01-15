Vertonghen frustrated by Leicester tactics

Jan Vertonghen has bemoaned Leicester City's direct tactics, but conceded they are effective following Wednesday's loss.

Vertonghen and his Tottenham team-mates came undone against Leicester in a 1-0 loss courtesy of a late header from Robert Huth at White Hart Lane.

It was the second time in three days Tottenham took on Leicester after the two played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Leicester rank second in the Premier League for long passes, with only West Brom having played more and Vertonghen said: "Everyone knows what their qualities are. It’s frustrating but they prepare well.

"They play the ball up to their strikers and are good from set-pieces. They play that game very well."

The result leaves Tottenham in fourth position, seven points off Arsenal and Leicester at the top ahead of Saturday's home fixture against Sunderland.