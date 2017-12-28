Veteran Betis legend Joaquin pens extension until 2020

Real Betis veteran Joaquin has signed a new contract that runs until 2020.

The club icon, who returned to the LaLiga club in 2015, will be 38 by the time his new deal comes to an end.

Joaquin rose through the youth ranks at Betis before moving on in 2006 to enjoy spells with Valencia, Malaga and Fiorentina.

The former Spain international will now have the chance to add a sizeable amount to his 355 club appearances.

A statement from Betis read: "Real Betis has renewed the contract of the captain Joaquin Sanchez. The winger, a Green-and-White icon, will continue with the club until 2020.

"Joaquin arrived to the Green-and-White academy at the age of 16, and has become one of the most important Spanish footballers in the last two decades.

"His extraordinary commitment, performance rate, and love for the team have made him take a place in the history of the club. A legend."