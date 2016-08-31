Vezo leaves Valencia for Granada

Granada have agreed a season-long loan for Valencia defender Ruben Vezo as they look to preserve their LaLiga status for another season.

After surviving by the smallest of margins in last two campaigns, Granada have looked to bolster their squad during the transfer window, and Vezo is the 16th new arrival.

The 22-year-old centre-back has struggled for regular starts since moving to Spain in 2014, last season being his best in terms of appearances with 27 in all competitions.

However, he will have to wait to add to that total after agreeing a deal to leave Mestalla.

Vezo could make his Granada debut after the international break when Paco Jemez's side host Eibar on September 11.

He is joined at Granada by Swansea City defender Franck Tabanou, another temporary move for the 2016-17 campaign.

Tabanou only made three appearances for Swansea last season after arriving from St Etienne, before returning to his former club in January.