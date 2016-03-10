Vialli likens Conte to Mourinho amid Chelsea speculation

Chelsea great Gianluca Vialli has backed his compatriot and Italy coach Gianluca Vialli for the job at Stamford Bridge.

Conte has been heavily linked to the post, which will be vacated by interim manager Guus Hiddink at the end of the season, with some reports suggesting a deal is already in place for the former Juventus coach.

And Vialli - who led the London club between 1998 and 2000 - has likened Conte to another former Chelsea manager.

"In Italy they call him the Italian [Jose] Mourinho – he has the same kind of personality," Vialli told BT Sport.



"His teams play in a very humble, with humility and a lot of pride. Tactically they are always well prepared when they go out on the pitch.



"He is a winner as well. He won three consecutive titles in Serie A and I think if he signs the contract he will be a great choice.



"I think he'll adapt. The key in the Premier league is to defend well and be solid at the back. Whatever happens going forward it's a plus."

Chelsea only have the FA Cup to play for after being eliminated from the Champions League by French champions Paris-Saint Germain in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

While a return to the continent's premier club competition next season is unlikely with Chelsea 10 points adrift of the top four.