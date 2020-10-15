Victor Moses joins Spartak Moscow on loan

Chelsea midfielder Victor Moses has completed a loan move to Spartak Moscow.

The 29-year-old will join the Russian side on a temporary switch until the end of the campaign.

Moses, who spent spells on loan with Fenerbahce and Inter Milan last season, is not in favour with Blues boss Frank Lampard.

The Nigerian has not played for Chelsea in more than two years and his move to Russia marks his sixth spell away from Stamford Bridge after he arrived in 2012.