Victory to start A-League defence away to Adelaide

A-League title-holders Melbourne Victory will begin their championship defence with a Super Cup-style fixture against Adelaide United in round one of the 2015-16 season.

The reigning league champions will face the FFA Cup holders at the Adelaide Oval on October 9, while the new season to begin the day before - on a Thursday - with Western Sydney Wanderers hosting Brisbane Roar in a replay of the 2014 grand final.

In many European leagues, a one-off Super Cup fixture is held before the start of each season between the previous campaign's league and cup champions.

Victory, who defeated Sydney FC 3-0 to win their third championship last term, will play their first home game in round two with a derby against Melbourne City.

Sydney's first chance to take revenge on Victory will come in round six on November 14 at the Sky Blues' home of Allianz Stadium.

To complete the opening weekend's action, Central Coast Mariners will host Perth Glory and Melbourne City will visit Sydney on October 10, before Newcastle Jets travel across the Tasman to play Wellington Phoenix a day later.

The first Sydney derby will be held in round three on October 24 with last season's runners-up hosting the Wanderers, while the grand final will be held on May 1, 2016.