Vidal already focused on Real

Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal told his team to put Serie A title celebrations on hold and turn their attentions to Real Madrid.

Massimiliano Allegri's men secured the league title courtesy of Vidal's first-half goal in their 1-0 win at Sampdoria on Saturday.

But the Chile international is already thinking about Juve's UEFA Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, with the first leg in Turin on Tuesday.

"I feel good and the team is playing with maturity. We'll be heading to the Bernabeu for the return leg, a stadium that gets me excited just thinking about it," Vidal said.

"I know Real Madrid are the best team in the world but we want to be in the final. It would be a dream to win the Champions League. We'll have time to celebrate at the end of the season."

Having added a 31st official league title to their trophy cabinet, Juve are aiming for a third Champions League crown.

Vidal wants to see his team keep a clean sheet at home against Real.

"By keeping a clean sheet in Turin and maybe scoring too [is how Juve can win through]," he said.

"Tomorrow we'll get down to work so that we're ready to give it our best effort."