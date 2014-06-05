Vidal ready for Chile's World Cup opener

The Juventus midfielder had not played for a month following minor knee surgery before coming off the bench late in his country's 2-0 friendly victory over Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

And Vidal is convinced he will be fully fit to face Australia in Cuiaba on June 13.

"I'm pleased with my performance," he said after Wednesday's fixture. "Now I'm ready for the World Cup.

"I'm happy, the knee responded well and I am sure I'll be back to play against Australia at the start of the World Cup."

Vidal's return will be a huge boost to Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli.

Vidal netted 18 goals in all competitions for Juve last season, and netted five in 11 appearances during Chile's World Cup qualification campaign.