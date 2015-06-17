Vidal staying with Chile squad - Sampaoli

Arturo Vidal will not be kicked out of Chile's Copa America squad after his involvement in a car crash while under the influence of alcohol, head coach Jorge Sampaoli confirmed.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vidal had his driver's licence revoked and was ordered to provide a signature at the Chilean consulate in Milan on a monthly basis after he crashed his Ferrari at 23:00 local time on Tuesday.

The Juventus midfielder was driving with his wife in Santiago when the crash happened, and he suffered minor injuries before later posting on Twitter that he and his wife were fine.

Sampaoli is reported to have met with the president of the Chilean Football Federation to discuss the 28-year-old's involvement with the rest of the Copa, which Chile are hosting.

And Sampaoli confirmed that Vidal will remain with the team.

"It's easy to pick up a mic and say he's guilty," Sampaoli said at a news conference.

"He made a mistake that is not so decisive as to exclude him. There is no sense to exclude someone because he made a mistake.

"In my way of seeing life and football, I can't see myself judging. In a sport so complicated as football, he'll have to look and focus fully on the cup."

Chile have taken four points from Group A having beaten Ecuador 2-0 and drawn 3-3 with Mexico in their opening two matches, with Vidal having scored in both.