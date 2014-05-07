Vidal undergoes surgery to remedy knee injury

The Chile international has been hampered by a meniscus injury this season and has now gone under the knife in Barcelona to attempt to resolve the issue.

A statement on the Serie A champions' official website read: "Arturo Vidal this morning underwent a partial lateral meniscectomy operation on his right knee in Barcelona.

"The surgery was carried out by Dr. Ramon Cugat, in the presence of medical staff from Juventus and the Chilean national team.

"The midfielder will be discharged tomorrow and return to Turin for the continuation of his rehabilitation programme."

No timescale has been set for Vidal's recovery, but the 26-year-old is still expected to fit in time to feature at the FIFA World Cup next month.

Chile are in Group B for the tournament alongside defending champions Spain, Netherlands and Australia.