Vidal winning fitness battle for Spain clash
Arturo Vidal is confident he is winning his battle to be fully fit for Chile's crucial FIFA World Cup clash with Spain.
The Juventus star underwent minor knee surgery at the end of the domestic season, and was only able to play an hour of Chile's 3-1 win over Australia in their opening Group B game last Friday.
Another victory over Spain in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday would almost certainly be enough for Chile to reach the last 16 - and Vidal has offered coach Jorge Sampaoli a huge boost by indicating that he hopes to be available for the full match.
"I'll try to be 100 per cent," he said. "Physically I think I am (fit). I feel good and I've tried very carefully in training.
"My knee has responded very well.
"Playing against Australia was my decision. As I said, I wanted to play at the World Cup even if it meant risking my knee."
Vidal went on to say that Spain will provide a stern test at the Maracana, dismissing any notion that the reigning world and European champions are past their best despite their 5-1 mauling at the hands of the Netherlands in their opening fixture.
"We'll have to be very strong," the 27-year-old added.
"Are they burnt out? I don't think so. Spain have increased in quality and have more technical players.
"If you stop to look at this Spain and the one in South Africa, I believe this is stronger. We'd take a draw, but we'll go out to win as always."
