Video Assistant Referees system used for first time at Club World Cup

History was made at the Club World Cup when referee Viktor Kassai used the trialled Video Assistant Referees (VARs) system to award Kashima Antlers a penalty in their semi-final against Atletico Nacional.

Antlers defender Daigo Nishi was bundled over in the penalty area by Orlando Berrio, but the offence was not initially spotted by the official in the last-four contest in Osaka.

However, Kassai stopped the game to consult the pitchside monitor and, having reviewed the incident, awarded the penalty to Kashima, with Shoma Doi converting the resulting kick.

Football's world governing body FIFA is testing the use of VARs at the Club World Cup to support referees with "match-changing decisions".