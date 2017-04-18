Video: Barcelona kid tries (and fails) to score cheeky goal against Real Madrid counterparts
The Catalans' U12 team tried to get one over their rivals while they were celebrating the opening goal of the match.
Real Madrid took the lead against Barça and spent a great deal of time celebrating the goal in their mini-Clasico.
And while every Madrid player was still hugging and high-fiving one another, a disgruntled Catalan youngster tried to take advantage of the situation by running from the centre circle and slotting into an empty net.
Of course, the referee disallowed the goal – but you can't blame them for trying (well, you probably could actually).
Real Madrid's senior side host Barcelona at the Bernabeu on Sunday.
