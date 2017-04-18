Video: Barcelona kid tries (and fails) to score cheeky goal against Real Madrid counterparts

Real Madrid took the lead against Barça and spent a great deal of time celebrating the goal in their mini-Clasico.

And while every Madrid player was still hugging and high-fiving one another, a disgruntled Catalan youngster tried to take advantage of the situation by running from the centre circle and slotting into an empty net.

Of course, the referee disallowed the goal – but you can't blame them for trying (well, you probably could actually).

Real Madrid's senior side host Barcelona at the Bernabeu on Sunday.

