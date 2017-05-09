Video: Bolton youngster Matt Fearnley scores second halfway line goal in two months
Bolton's highly rated forward Fearnley has netted with another phenomenal strike for the Trotters' U18s.
Back in March, Fearnley struck from inside his own half for Bolton's youngsters against Charlton U18s, when the Addicks' goalkeeper wasn't even particularly far off his line.
And now, less than two months on, Fearnley has netted in virtually the same manner against Rotherham's U18s.
Well he's only gone and done it again! Stop it, @mattfearnley10!
#BWFCpic.twitter.com/N6WFqKm5tV
— Bolton Wanderers FC (@OfficialBWFC) May 9, 2017
You've got a reputation to uphold now, young man – no pressure.
- Boca Juniors players fume as referee refuses to act on racist insults
- Video: In Spain's lower leagues, goalkeeper makes hilarious blunder for own goal
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.