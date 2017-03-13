Video: Brazil may have just produced the most mental pitch battle ever

The Campeonato Brasiliense tie had already featured some fierce tackles, but it descended into utter chaos five minutes from time.

With the scores level at 1-1, Brasiliense striker Nunes and Gama’s right-back Dudu Gago were involved in a heavy collision near the sideline.

Despite the challenge looking fairly innocuous, the clash would lead to a violent mass brawl between both teams' players, staff... and then the fans.

At one point, one can be seen trying to strip away a large banner from the away end – much to the anger of Brasiliense fans.

In a more graphic version of the video elsewhere, another supporter is stripped down to just his underwear as he is beaten on the ground. Eventually, riot police intervened with tear gas in an attempt to diffuse tensions.

Prepare yourself for this. This happened in the derby game between Gama and Brasiliense yesterday. pic.twitter.com/dU5wZIQPGr

The game would finish 1-1, which of course was the only subject on people's lips post-match.

