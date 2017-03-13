Video: Hearts fan gets pushed over hoardings
One fan in Scotland had to pay the price for trying to catch a misdirected ball.
Advertising boards are often the target of passion, normally in wild celebration after a team or player (OK, Temur Ketsbaia) has scored.
But in Scotland, it didn't even take a moment of exploding emotion for one fan to end up dangling over a gate.
With the poor chap swinging towards the Tynecastle pitch, his friend did what all good friends do: finish the job off by pushing him over it completely.
Fortunately he took the ribbing well, appeasing an amused home support with a thumbs up. All's well that ended well, anyway: Hearts beat Hamilton 4-0.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.