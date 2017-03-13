Video: Hearts fan gets pushed over hoardings

IN OTHER NEWS... Video: Man United flop Memphis Depay scores incredible halfway line goal

Advertising boards are often the target of passion, normally in wild celebration after a team or player (OK, Temur Ketsbaia) has scored.

But in Scotland, it didn't even take a moment of exploding emotion for one fan to end up dangling over a gate.

With the poor chap swinging towards the Tynecastle pitch, his friend did what all good friends do: finish the job off by pushing him over it completely.

Fortunately he took the ribbing well, appeasing an amused home support with a thumbs up. All's well that ended well, anyway: Hearts beat Hamilton 4-0.

In Other News… on FourFourTwo.com