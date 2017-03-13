Video: Silkeborg’s Dennis Flinta chips in hilarious own goal in Danish Superliga
The poor midfielder put into his own net with a nightmare-inducing kind of finish.
Silkeborg were thrashed 5-1 by Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga on Friday night.
With the victors already 2-0 up thanks to strikes from Godsway Donyoh and Emiliano Marcondes, Flinta put the ball past his own goalkeeper for 3-0 just 30 minutes into the match.
As the skipper tried to dig the ball away from goal and out for a corner, Flinta instead ended up chipping the ball beyond his goalkeeper and into the net.
'Luckily' for him, most of the damage had already been done to Silkeborg's chances of a comeback.
