Video: Silkeborg’s Dennis Flinta chips in hilarious own goal in Danish Superliga

Silkeborg were thrashed 5-1 by Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga on Friday night.

With the victors already 2-0 up thanks to strikes from Godsway Donyoh and Emiliano Marcondes, Flinta put the ball past his own goalkeeper for 3-0 just 30 minutes into the match.

As the skipper tried to dig the ball away from goal and out for a corner, Flinta instead ended up chipping the ball beyond his goalkeeper and into the net.

'Luckily' for him, most of the damage had already been done to Silkeborg's chances of a comeback.

