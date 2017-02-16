Video: This child is well on his way to emulating Van Bommel, Cattermole & Co.
A youngster in Italy appears to have been taking inspiration from some of football’s great antagonists.
There's nowt like an early education.
In what looks like a straightforward training drill for three youngsters in Italy, one reckless young 'un decided he had other plans to get the job done.
See what happened next...
Insegnare da subito i sani principi del calcio. pic.twitter.com/zLvqUAPqek
— CALCIATORI BRUTTI (@CB_Ignoranza) February 14, 2017
Clearly, the art of the cynical foul is still thriving in the land that perfected catenaccio.
