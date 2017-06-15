Video: David Trezeguet shows he's still got it in a Dimitar Berbatov vs Luis Figo charity match

David Trezeguet enjoyed a phenomenally successful playing career which notably included scoring 138 goals in a 10-year stint at Juventus while also lifting the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 with France.

His former France team-mate Thierry Henry revealed earlier this year Trezeguet was the best finisher of the ball he had ever seen. A simple look through the type of goals he scored over his illustrious career suggests its more than a logical conclusion to reach.

Now, aged 39, Trezeguet has had the time to take part in a few charity matches here and there. On Wednesday night, he played up front for Luis Figo's All-Stars team against a team of Manchester United legends and friends of Dimitar Berbatov.

The profits from the match, held in front of a sell-out crowd in Sofia, Bulgaria, have gone to two children's charities selected by Berbatov and Figo.

Trezeguet showed that, even in a charity match, he is still ruthless in front of goal. With just over three minutes of the match gone, a cross whipped to the far post was rocketed in by the Frenchman straight into the top corner. An unsaveable effort not just for poor David James but possibly anyone.

Somebody bring him out of retirement.