Video: Ex-Liverpool striker Florent Sinama Pongolle nets brilliant overhead kick

The Frenchman is mostly known for his time at Liverpool, where he made 38 appearances across five years at Anfield. He even has a 2005 Champions League medal to his name, having appeared in three matches en route to Istanbul.

Pongolle has been well-travelled since, and enjoyed stints in Spain, Portugal, France, Russia, Scotland and the United States.

Now you can find the 32-year-old in Thailand turning it on for Chainat Hornbill, where he’s scored 15 goals in 11 appearances.

And just to confirm how deadly he's been in south-east Asia, he scored this remarkable overhead kick on Sunday.

His reaction to his goal on Instagram: “What else... lol!”

And, from us: what's next in his itinerant career?!

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com