Remembered: Gareth Southgate features in regrettable post-Euro 96 Pizza Hut advert

"I wish I hadn't done it," Southgate once lamented to FourFourTwo.

But he did.

The former Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender suffered the low point of his playing career in missing the vital penalty that knocked England out of Euro 1996 at the semi-final stage.

And though his intentions were good – why not chuckle at yourself, rather than wallow? – Southgate's decision to hit the small screen for Pizza Hut was proven misguided. In fairness, he wasn't the only one: Stuart Pearce and Chris Waddle came along for the cringe too.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com