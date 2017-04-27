Video: Foggia celebrate promotion to Serie B in peculiar fashion
If topless men, whistles and a bit of EDM are your thing, then you'd have loved Foggia's promotion party.
Foggia celebrated promotion to Serie B for the first time in 19 years after a 2-2 draw with Fondi secured their position in Italy's second tier next season.
And now that their rise has been confirmed, the players have been letting their hair down by celebrating in a rather unusual way.
The whole squad were filmed on the pitch at the Stadio Pino Zaccheria in nothing but shorts and underwear, as the players danced to Maldito Alcohol by Pitbull and Afrojack with whistles in their mouths.
We look forward to Chelsea players' rendition of Rockin' All Over The World with kazoos.
- Video: Dortmund's Sven Bender pulls off ridiculous goal-line clearance against Bayern
- Video: Alexis Sanchez embarrasses himself in bizarre throw-in incident
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.