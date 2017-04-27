Video: Dortmund's Sven Bender pulls off ridiculous goal-line clearance against Bayern
Bender helped keep Borussia Dortmund's cup hopes alive with a remarkable clearance against Bayern Munich.
Dortmund beat Bayern in a dramatic DFB-Pokal semi-final on Wednesday night, with the visitors emerging 3-2 winners at the Allianz Arena.
But the result could have been very different had Bender not made a crucial goal-line clearance in the 65th minute, with Bayern 2-1 up through goals from Javi Martinez and Mats Hummels.
Arjen Robben appeared to have a simple finish after picking up a squared pass from Robert Lewandowski. However, with his shot seemingly set to bulge the net, Bender showed fine reflexes to stretch for the ball and make a clearance off the inside of the post.
Momentum then swung Dortmund's way: four minutes later, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang levelled the tie before Ousmane Dembele dealt a killer blow in the 74th minute.
Dortmund will now play Eintracht Frankfurt in the final on May 27. Hail, Sven!
