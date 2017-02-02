Video: Gabriel Jesus scores first Man City goal, gets compared to watermelon

After impressing in his native country with Palmeiras, where he scored 28 goals in 83 appearances, City completing the signing of the Brazil international in August and he officially joined the club last month.

Jesus has already hit the ground running in England after impressing against Crystal Palace in a 3-0 FA Cup win on Saturday, and he netted his first goal for Pep Guardiola's side in Wednesday night's 4-0 victory at West Ham, in which he also grabbed an assist.

With it, he became the second-youngest Brazilian to score his first Premier League goal following Rafael for Manchester United in November 2008.

Guardiola admitted post-match that he didn't know what to expect from his £27m signing.

"You never know, it is like a watermelon, you have to open and see if it is good or not," Guardiola said after the game.

"The perspective was good. He is a young talent and he has a huge mentality. He is so aggressive.

"He wants to become a good player. He has dreams and he has things he wants to do in the future in his career. That helps a lot.

"He wants to do something in the world of football and, of course, we are going to try to help him get it for us.

"He is a guy who attacks the goal and wants to score goals."

Jesus, there, with a few bottles of wine. pic.twitter.com/2YMgyDiHCK

— James Maw (@JamesMawFFT) January 20, 2017

Planet Football: new on FourFourTwo.com