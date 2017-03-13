Video: Man United flop Memphis Depay scores incredible halfway line goal
The Dutchman stole the headlines in Lyon’s 4-0 win over Toulouse with a belter on Sunday.
Memphis spotted goalkeeper Alban Lafont off his line before deciding there was no other option but to hook a shot into the net from the centre circle.
The forward's goal rounded off a fine 4-0 win for Lyon that keeps them fourth in Ligue 1 and braced for Europa League qualification.
"I didn't even see the ball go in, I just heard everyone go crazy," Depay told Canal+ post-match.
"I'd tried one like that a few years ago and it hit the bar. I saw the goalkeeper was playing off his line in the first half and I kept that in the back of my mind."
Oh. My. Word.
Memphis Depay has just scored from the halfway line. #OLTFChttps://t.co/2yYADH1UzM
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) March 12, 2017
Depay now has five goals in nine appearances for the Ligue 1 club. If only, United fans.
