Video: John Terry scores direct hit on Victor Moses – and Kurt Zouma, Michy Batshuayi are loving it
Moses was the loser in a Blues game of dodgeball on Tuesday.
Dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge: the so-called five D's of dodgeball according to the 2004 Vince Vaughn film.
Victor Moses failed to do any of the above as he shuffled sheepishly around the centre circle, allowing a powerful ball chucked at him by Terry to thud straight off his head.
The Nigeria international tumbled to the ground, sending team-mates Michy Batshuayi and Kurt Zouma into hysterics. Even manager Antonio Conte saw the funny side of it.
Remember, Victor: diving is just fine in this situation.
