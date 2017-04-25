Video: John Terry scores direct hit on Victor Moses – and Kurt Zouma, Michy Batshuayi are loving it

Dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge: the so-called five D's of dodgeball according to the 2004 Vince Vaughn film.

Victor Moses failed to do any of the above as he shuffled sheepishly around the centre circle, allowing a powerful ball chucked at him by Terry to thud straight off his head.

The Nigeria international tumbled to the ground, sending team-mates Michy Batshuayi and Kurt Zouma into hysterics. Even manager Antonio Conte saw the funny side of it.

Remember, Victor: diving is just fine in this situation.

