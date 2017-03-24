Video: Mental snow conditions force match in Iceland to be abandoned

The fierce weather forced the referee to stop the match after 70 minutes on Thursday, with Breiðablik leading 1-0.

As the match officials took their time to make a decision over whether to keep going or not, players were forced to huddle for warmth on the bench as the dire conditions continued.

The Football Association of Iceland refused to relocate the match indoors, much to the disappointment of both sets of players who had to brave the storm.

Would you fancy this?

