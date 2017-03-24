Video: Mental snow conditions force match in Iceland to be abandoned
A league cup match between Breiðablik and Fram had to be called off due to an extreme snow storm.
The fierce weather forced the referee to stop the match after 70 minutes on Thursday, with Breiðablik leading 1-0.
As the match officials took their time to make a decision over whether to keep going or not, players were forced to huddle for warmth on the bench as the dire conditions continued.
The Football Association of Iceland refused to relocate the match indoors, much to the disappointment of both sets of players who had to brave the storm.
Would you fancy this?
- Video: Neymar scores lovely chip, Paulinho hits hat-trick against Uruguay
- Stoke's Xherdan Shaqiri had a pretty incredible training session with Switzerland (and wants you to know it)
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.