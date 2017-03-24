Video: Neymar scores lovely chip, Paulinho hits hat-trick against Uruguay
The Barcelona schemer scored an excellent goal in World Cup qualifying to add to his ever-lengthening list of fine strikes.
With Brazil already leading 2-1 at the Estadio Centenario on Thursday night, the Barça star added to Uruguay’s woes in the 74th minute when he delicately dinked the ball over Martin Silva to give the Seleção a comfortable lead.
Brazil grabbed another in the final minute to seal an impressive 4-1 win, but the other three goals came from a much more unlikely source – central midfielder Paulinho, who moved to Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande from Tottenham in 2015, scored a hat-trick.
PSG’s Edinson Cavani had put Uruguay ahead from the penalty spot in the ninth minute, but Paulinho equalised 10 minutes later. The 28-year-old went on to net another in the 52ndminute, and completed his hat-trick in injury time.
Just like his time at White Hart Lane, really. (Just going to leave this here.)
