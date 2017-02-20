Video: Partizan's Everton Luiz flips the bird to racist FK Rad fans, sparks brawl
Partizan Belgrade midfielder Everton Luiz gave FK Rad fans the middle finger before leaving the pitch in tears after receiving racist abuse.
During Partizan's 1-0 victory over Rad in Belgrade on Sunday afternoon, Luiz made a point of going over to the home fans and venting his frustrations before pointing to the Crno-beli badge.
The reaction sparked a scuffle between both sets of players on the pitch, while fans persisted in abusing the 28-year-old despite having already been warned during the game to stop by the referee and stadium announcer.
Luiz eventually left the pitch in tears as he was hugged by team-mates.
"I've been suffering racist abuse during the entire 90 minutes and also was upset by the home players, who supported that," he said post-match. "They were all attacking me.
"I want to forget this as soon as possible. I love Serbia and the people here, that is why I cried. But please say no to racism."
