Video: Partizan's Everton Luiz flips the bird to racist FK Rad fans, sparks brawl

During Partizan's 1-0 victory over Rad in Belgrade on Sunday afternoon, Luiz made a point of going over to the home fans and venting his frustrations before pointing to the Crno-beli badge.

The reaction sparked a scuffle between both sets of players on the pitch, while fans persisted in abusing the 28-year-old despite having already been warned during the game to stop by the referee and stadium announcer.

Luiz eventually left the pitch in tears as he was hugged by team-mates.

"I've been suffering racist abuse during the entire 90 minutes and also was upset by the home players, who supported that," he said post-match. "They were all attacking me.

"I want to forget this as soon as possible. I love Serbia and the people here, that is why I cried. But please say no to racism."

