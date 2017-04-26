Video: Prescot Cables fans break fence after excessive celebrating

Evo-Stik Northern League Division One North side Prescot Cables surprised National League outfit Southport on Tuesday night by beating them 2-0 to win the Liverpool Senior Cup.

Clearly the Prescot Cables fans craved silverware - when they scored, the home fans piled forwards to celebrate with the players, only for the fence in front of them to collapse.

Spare a thought for the goalscorer who'd already been bundled to the ground by his team-mates in the celebrations, and then had five rows of fans fall on top of him.

Thankfully the supporters got up and out of the way very quickly, then duly carried on celebrating like they'd won the Champions League.

It all goes off when Cables score! pic.twitter.com/IYJ6H7cmGp

— Sue (@nevs44) April 25, 2017

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com