Video: Julia Roberts tells Sergio Ramos "You played amazing" after Clasico red card and defeat

Roberts, one of Hollywood's most renowned names, attended Real Madrid's enthralling Clasico clash with Barcelona on Sunday evening as Lionel Messi scored the winner with the last kick of the match.

After the game, the 2000 Oscar winner posed for photos with a number of players from both sides – including Sergio Ramos, who was sent off following a poor challenge on Messi for the 22nd red card of his career.

It really wasn't a great game for the Spaniard, who received match ratings of five and lower from numerous media outlets in a match where Madrid's defence also conceded three goals.

Perhaps Roberts was just star-struck when she congratulated him post-match, then, saying: "You played amazing - as usual."

Don't worry Julia, we've all been lost for the right words meeting famous folk.

